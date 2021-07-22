checkAd

Hill International to Support New Rec Center in Loudoun County, VA, with Construction Management Services

PHILADELPHIA and ASHBURN, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide construction management services for Loudoun County’s $65 million Recreation and Community Center project in Ashburn, VA.

The state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Center will serve Ashburn and Broadlands, which together represent one of the fastest growing areas of the County. The 115,000 SF facility will be located on an approximately 21 acre site, and will feature a 50-meter competition pool, leisure and spa pools, multiple gymnasium courts for basketball and volleyball, exercise equipment, locker rooms, classrooms, concessions areas, a playground and outdoor fitness area, and high-end architectural features.

Reporting to the County’s Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure (DTCI), Hill will provide a full range of construction management services throughout construction, which is expected to last more than 30 months. Works are scheduled to commence in Q3 2021 with an estimated completion in Q2 2024.

“This is a very community-centric project, even more so than local government projects usually are,” says Hill First Vice President of Washington, DC, Operations Michael Mologne, PE, CCM. “We look forward to helping the County and the DTCI deliver this important project successfully.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “Hill is trusted a partner for local governments around the world. In many cases, our local teams are filled with members and neighbors of the communities we serve. This helps us better understand project needs and local conditions. It also makes us proud to do our work, and we are very proud to help Loudoun County through the construction of their Recreation and Community Center project.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,800 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com





