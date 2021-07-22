Foresight Received Notice of U.S. Patent Allowance for All Weather and Lighting Conditions Vision System

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its patent application, number 16/960,452, for the Company's 'multi-spectral vehicular system for providing pre-collision alerts'.

The patented technology involves a multi-spectral automotive vision system comprised of a pair of stereoscopic infrared sensors and a pair of stereoscopic visible-light sensors. The system includes a data fusion module that fuses received data from both infrared and visible-light channels to enable accurate obstacle detection and distance estimation. The fusion between the two stereoscopic channels also addresses corner-case scenarios, especially in harsh weather and lighting conditions, while reducing false alerts. The system's automatic calibration module is designed to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated regardless of their configuration or position, in order to create accurate and continuous depth perception.

This patent serves as the underlying technology of the QuadSight(R) automotive vision system, one of the Company's flagship products. Foresight's four-camera vision system offers exceptional obstacle detection capabilities for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. Through sensor fusion, QuadSight leverages reflected light from visible-light cameras with thermal energy captured by long-wave infrared cameras for robust, accurate object detection of any shape, form or material, in all weather and lighting conditions - including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare.

