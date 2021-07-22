KoCoBox MED+ obtains approval as an electronic health record connector

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical (CGM) has today received approval from gematik for KoCoBox MED+ as a connector for the electronic health record (so-called ePA - elektronische Patientenakte). Following installation of the ePA upgrade, KoCoBox MED+ supports the electronic health record application and the digital convenience signature for all users who are connected to the telematics infrastructure via KoCoBox MED+.

Since the beginning of 2021, statutory health insurances have been providing their insured persons with an electronic health record ("ePA") and, consequently, digital access to their medical data. In order to provide these data, healthcare facilities need the necessary technical prerequisites for transmission into the ePA. This also involves a software upgrade of the connector. Following testing of the functionality, stability and performance of the new features, the CGM connector KoCoBox MED+ has now received approval from gematik for the ePA functionality.



Healthcare facilities that fill in the health-insurance-specific ePA with medical data are thereby implementing another important added-value application of the Telematics Infrastructure (TI). In future, these facilities will be able to make treatment-relevant data available across facilities and sectors with the patients' consent. Duplicated examinations or faulty decisions due to inadequate information will thereby be reduced or even avoided. Insured persons control access to the ePA themselves, thereby gaining sovereignty over their personal data.

Connector has proven itself thousands of times over

In order to be able to read and fill in the electronic health record, various preparatory measures need to take place in the institutions. In addition to an ePA module of the primary system, which enables convenient and depth-integrated filling in of the ePA, this also includes the connection to the telematics infrastructure with an ePA connector.