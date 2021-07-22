checkAd

DGAP-News KoCoBox MED+ obtains approval as an electronic health record connector

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 14:27  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KoCoBox MED+ obtains approval as an electronic health record connector

22.07.2021 / 14:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical (CGM) has today received approval from gematik for KoCoBox MED+ as a connector for the electronic health record (so-called ePA - elektronische Patientenakte). Following installation of the ePA upgrade, KoCoBox MED+ supports the electronic health record application and the digital convenience signature for all users who are connected to the telematics infrastructure via KoCoBox MED+.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu CompuGroup Medical!
Short
Basispreis 71,67€
Hebel 13,45
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 60,73€
Hebel 9,89
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Since the beginning of 2021, statutory health insurances have been providing their insured persons with an electronic health record ("ePA") and, consequently, digital access to their medical data. In order to provide these data, healthcare facilities need the necessary technical prerequisites for transmission into the ePA. This also involves a software upgrade of the connector. Following testing of the functionality, stability and performance of the new features, the CGM connector KoCoBox MED+ has now received approval from gematik for the ePA functionality.

Healthcare facilities that fill in the health-insurance-specific ePA with medical data are thereby implementing another important added-value application of the Telematics Infrastructure (TI). In future, these facilities will be able to make treatment-relevant data available across facilities and sectors with the patients' consent. Duplicated examinations or faulty decisions due to inadequate information will thereby be reduced or even avoided. Insured persons control access to the ePA themselves, thereby gaining sovereignty over their personal data.

Connector has proven itself thousands of times over

In order to be able to read and fill in the electronic health record, various preparatory measures need to take place in the institutions. In addition to an ePA module of the primary system, which enables convenient and depth-integrated filling in of the ePA, this also includes the connection to the telematics infrastructure with an ePA connector.

Seite 1 von 3
CompuGroup Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News KoCoBox MED+ obtains approval as an electronic health record connector DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous KoCoBox MED+ obtains approval as an electronic health record connector 22.07.2021 / 14:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Koblenz. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG forms Joint Venture in Bulgaria
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält fünften Auftrag für Erkundungsbohrung für Schweizer Nagra
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of 49% interest in Premium-grade Perth office tower
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:27 UhrDGAP-News: KoCoBox MED+ erhält Zulassung als ePA-Konnektor (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14:27 UhrDGAP-News: KoCoBox MED+ erhält Zulassung als ePA-Konnektor
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21CompuGroup wird von der Digitalisierung des Gesundheitssektors profitieren
NTG24 | Kommentare
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.06.21Bitkom: Elektronische Patientenakte macht informierter und souveräner
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21COMPUGROUP IM FOKUS: Investitionsoffensive drückt auf Gewinn und Aktienkurs
dpa-AFX | Analysen
26.06.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 25/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen