checkAd

For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Verint Wins AI Breakthrough Award for Excellence and Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has won an AI Breakthrough Award for excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI). Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant Professional (IVA Pro) Package is the winner of the “Best Virtual Agent Solution” award. Earning its fourth consecutive AI Breakthrough Award, the company previously won “Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service” in 2020, “Best Chatbot Solution” in 2019, and “Best Overall AI Solution” in 2018.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and other industry-specific AI applications. This year’s program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Verint supports the hybrid workforce, the blend of humans and chatbots and IVAs that interface with a company’s customers. With IVA Pro Package, Verint is one of the only providers that can support businesses as they mature their self-service capabilities from initial chatbot to a fully operational enterprise-wide solution,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “IVA Pro empowers a limitless self-service journey for organizations around the globe. Sincerest congratulations to the entire Verint team for all this incredible solution has to offer and winning our ‘Best Virtual Agent Solution’ award.”

Powered by the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform, Verint IVA Pro Package is a new SaaS offering that includes a complete set of user-friendly AI-powered design and analytics tools. These tools help brands quickly align IVAs with their business goals and measure results to adjust and optimize chatbots quickly and easily. The Verint IVA Pro Package is unique among low-code offerings in leveraging advanced AI typically only delivered in fully coded, enterprise solutions. The innovative package enables a company to implement the advanced technology of Verint’s market-leading IVA via a user-friendly interface that can provide immediate cost savings and value.

“Innovation in AI and analytics are shaping the future of customer engagement,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “We are proud to receive this award, as it is evidence of our continued commitment to delivering solutions like IVA Pro to help brands quickly align IVAs with their business goals, measure results and adjust and optimize chatbots to improve customer experience.”

Visit Verint IVA Professional Package to learn more.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Verint Wins AI Breakthrough Award for Excellence and Innovation Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has won an AI Breakthrough Award for excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI). Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant Professional (IVA Pro) Package is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21Verint Announces New Enhancements to its Online Community Designed to Deepen Relationships with Customers and Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Kids Help Phone Deploys Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform to Manage Increased Demand for Mental Health Services During Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Verint Only Vendor Recognized by Gartner in Both the Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center and the Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management for Fourth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten