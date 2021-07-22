For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Verint Wins AI Breakthrough Award for Excellence and Innovation

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and other industry-specific AI applications. This year’s program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has won an AI Breakthrough Award for excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI). Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant Professional (IVA Pro) Package is the winner of the “Best Virtual Agent Solution” award. Earning its fourth consecutive AI Breakthrough Award, the company previously won “Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service” in 2020, “Best Chatbot Solution” in 2019, and “Best Overall AI Solution” in 2018.

“Verint supports the hybrid workforce, the blend of humans and chatbots and IVAs that interface with a company’s customers. With IVA Pro Package, Verint is one of the only providers that can support businesses as they mature their self-service capabilities from initial chatbot to a fully operational enterprise-wide solution,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “IVA Pro empowers a limitless self-service journey for organizations around the globe. Sincerest congratulations to the entire Verint team for all this incredible solution has to offer and winning our ‘Best Virtual Agent Solution’ award.”

Powered by the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform, Verint IVA Pro Package is a new SaaS offering that includes a complete set of user-friendly AI-powered design and analytics tools. These tools help brands quickly align IVAs with their business goals and measure results to adjust and optimize chatbots quickly and easily. The Verint IVA Pro Package is unique among low-code offerings in leveraging advanced AI typically only delivered in fully coded, enterprise solutions. The innovative package enables a company to implement the advanced technology of Verint’s market-leading IVA via a user-friendly interface that can provide immediate cost savings and value.

“Innovation in AI and analytics are shaping the future of customer engagement,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “We are proud to receive this award, as it is evidence of our continued commitment to delivering solutions like IVA Pro to help brands quickly align IVAs with their business goals, measure results and adjust and optimize chatbots to improve customer experience.”

Visit Verint IVA Professional Package to learn more.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005088/en/