checkAd

Landsbankinn hf. Financial results of Landsbankinn in H1 of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:28  |  36   |   |   

  • Landsbankinn’s profit in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to ISK 6.5 billion.
  • The Bank’s profit in the first half of 2021 amounted to ISK 14.1 billion.
  • Return on equity (ROE) was 10.8%.
  • The cost/income ratio was 43.7% and operating efficiency continues to improve.
  • Market share in the retail market was just below 39% - a record high.
  • Mortgage lending has grown by 14.0% from the beginning of the year and the Bank’s share in the housing loan market has never been higher.
  • Almost every week for three years, Landsbankinn has offered the lowest variable rate on non-indexed housing mortgages available to all customers.
  • Net fee and commission income increased by 21% since the beginning of the year, mainly from increasing asset management and corporate finance activity.
  • The number of subscriptions to the funds of Landsbréf, the Bank’s subsidiary, were up 19% and agreements for securities transaction services with the Bank increased by 34%.
  • Assets under management by Landsbankinn are ISK 643 billion, an ISK 90 billion increase from the beginning of the year.
  • Around 1,100 companies have become new Landsbankinn customers in the first six months of the year.
  • Around 4,500 accounts have been created through the Save in App function, launched towards the end of March.

Landsbankinn’s profit was ISK 14.1 billion during the first half of 2021, compared with a loss of ISK 3.3 billion for the same period in 2020. Return on equity (ROE) for the period was 10.8% on an annualised basis, compared with -2.7% during the same period of 2020.

In the first half of the year, net interest income was ISK 19 billion, the same amount as the previous year. Net fees and commissions amounted to ISK 4.4 billion, compared with ISK 3.6 billion for the same period the previous year. Other operating income was positive by ISK 6.9 billion; was negative by ISK 13.3 billion in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year change is explained by an ISK 2.8 billion impairment reversal, compared with an ISK 13.4 billion impairment in the same period of 2020 caused by uncertainty about the impact of the then nascent Covid-19 pandemic. Impairment reversals in the first half of the year are attributable to a less pronounced economic contraction in 2020 than expected and expectations for a turnaround in 2021.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Landsbankinn hf. Financial results of Landsbankinn in H1 of 2021 Landsbankinn’s profit in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to ISK 6.5 billion.The Bank’s profit in the first half of 2021 amounted to ISK 14.1 billion.Return on equity (ROE) was 10.8%.The cost/income ratio was 43.7% and operating efficiency …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board