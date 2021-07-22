Landsbankinn’s profit in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to ISK 6.5 billion.

The Bank’s profit in the first half of 2021 amounted to ISK 14.1 billion.

Return on equity (ROE) was 10.8%.

The cost/income ratio was 43.7% and operating efficiency continues to improve.

Market share in the retail market was just below 39% - a record high.

Mortgage lending has grown by 14.0% from the beginning of the year and the Bank’s share in the housing loan market has never been higher.

Almost every week for three years, Landsbankinn has offered the lowest variable rate on non-indexed housing mortgages available to all customers.

Net fee and commission income increased by 21% since the beginning of the year, mainly from increasing asset management and corporate finance activity.

The number of subscriptions to the funds of Landsbréf, the Bank’s subsidiary, were up 19% and agreements for securities transaction services with the Bank increased by 34%.

Assets under management by Landsbankinn are ISK 643 billion, an ISK 90 billion increase from the beginning of the year.

Around 1,100 companies have become new Landsbankinn customers in the first six months of the year.

Around 4,500 accounts have been created through the Save in App function, launched towards the end of March.

Landsbankinn’s profit was ISK 14.1 billion during the first half of 2021, compared with a loss of ISK 3.3 billion for the same period in 2020. Return on equity (ROE) for the period was 10.8% on an annualised basis, compared with -2.7% during the same period of 2020.

In the first half of the year, net interest income was ISK 19 billion, the same amount as the previous year. Net fees and commissions amounted to ISK 4.4 billion, compared with ISK 3.6 billion for the same period the previous year. Other operating income was positive by ISK 6.9 billion; was negative by ISK 13.3 billion in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year change is explained by an ISK 2.8 billion impairment reversal, compared with an ISK 13.4 billion impairment in the same period of 2020 caused by uncertainty about the impact of the then nascent Covid-19 pandemic. Impairment reversals in the first half of the year are attributable to a less pronounced economic contraction in 2020 than expected and expectations for a turnaround in 2021.