checkAd

Identillect Is Increasing Exposure With Bar Associations Through Sponsorship and Education

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

As the United States Bar Associations return to normal operations Identillect once again ramps up lecturing sponsorship for increased exposure.DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the 'Company' or …

As the United States Bar Associations return to normal operations Identillect once again ramps up lecturing sponsorship for increased exposure.

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Identillect') (TSXV:ID), a leading provider of email security, and the leading secure email provider for Bar Associations across the United States announced today that it is increasing its exposure with the Bar Associations across the United States.

Foto: Accesswire

In April, Identillect sponsored the West Virginia State Bar's Annual Meeting, and for the fourth year in a row, Todd Sexton, Identillect's CEO, presented at Arkansas Bar Association's Annual Meeting. Also in June, Identillect sponsored the State Bar of Nevada's Annual Meeting for the first year.

On July 23rd, Todd will present alongside Brad Andrews, General Counsel to the Idaho State Bar at the State Bar's Annual Meeting in Boise. This will be the second year in a row the two will be presenting together and educating members on cybersecurity threats in addition to their duties to protect their client's confidential information.

Next month, Identillect will present a cybersecurity CLE lecture for members of the Wyoming State Bar, and in September, Identillect will sponsor the Wyoming State Bar's Annual Meeting. These are just of few of the marketing initiatives Identillect with engage in throughout the remainder of 2021.

Identillect is continually serving the legal community and is partnered with 19 states bars for their cyber security needs and assists with the education for advanced understanding of threats and providing the product solutions to thwart these intrusions.

About Identillect
Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust ® , empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust ® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (949) 468-7878
Email: todd.sexton@identillect.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656554/Identillect-Is-Increasing-Exposure-W ...

Identillect Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Identillect Is Increasing Exposure With Bar Associations Through Sponsorship and Education As the United States Bar Associations return to normal operations Identillect once again ramps up lecturing sponsorship for increased exposure.DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the 'Company' or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace
Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...