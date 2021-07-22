DGAP-News: CSG

CSG Field Service Management Enhances Service Delivery for Shentel, Delivering Automation and Future-Ready Growth to Serve the Needs of the Rural Mid-Atlantic Region



22.07.2021 / 14:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CSG(R)(NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers today's leading businesses with game-changing communications capabilities that drive extraordinary customer experiences. With enhanced automation and an integrated, future-ready technology stack in mind, Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN), a leading provider of telecommunications services across the mid-Atlantic United States, today uses CSG's cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company's business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets in the greater mid-Atlantic region. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel's operating support systems, the company has unified its operations to become a nimbler organization that can delight its customers by meeting them at the right time, on the right channels, via the right device.

'Investing in innovative technologies that power exceptional customer experiences is critical to Shentel's mission to deliver compelling internet, voice and television services,' said Jeff Manning, vice president, operations, Shentel. 'We specialize in providing advanced services to rural and underserved markets, because we believe that all consumers should have equal access to the essential products and services they need to live their lives. In the end, we chose CSG because their commitment to customer success matched our own, and their 25+ year expertise and leadership in field service management represented the best of breed solution we needed to deliver impactful results for our customers. With CSG's cloud-based solution, we have the future-ready technology and automation we need to not only optimize the productivity of our technicians, but also exceed our customers' expectations every step of the way.'