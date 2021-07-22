checkAd

DGAP-News CSG Field Service Management Enhances Service Delivery for Shentel, Delivering Automation and Future-Ready Growth to Serve the Needs of the Rural Mid-Atlantic Region

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: CSG
CSG Field Service Management Enhances Service Delivery for Shentel, Delivering Automation and Future-Ready Growth to Serve the Needs of the Rural Mid-Atlantic Region

22.07.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CSG(R)(NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers today's leading businesses with game-changing communications capabilities that drive extraordinary customer experiences. With enhanced automation and an integrated, future-ready technology stack in mind, Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN), a leading provider of telecommunications services across the mid-Atlantic United States, today uses CSG's cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company's business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets in the greater mid-Atlantic region. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel's operating support systems, the company has unified its operations to become a nimbler organization that can delight its customers by meeting them at the right time, on the right channels, via the right device.

'Investing in innovative technologies that power exceptional customer experiences is critical to Shentel's mission to deliver compelling internet, voice and television services,' said Jeff Manning, vice president, operations, Shentel. 'We specialize in providing advanced services to rural and underserved markets, because we believe that all consumers should have equal access to the essential products and services they need to live their lives. In the end, we chose CSG because their commitment to customer success matched our own, and their 25+ year expertise and leadership in field service management represented the best of breed solution we needed to deliver impactful results for our customers. With CSG's cloud-based solution, we have the future-ready technology and automation we need to not only optimize the productivity of our technicians, but also exceed our customers' expectations every step of the way.'

Seite 1 von 4


CSG Systems International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CSG Field Service Management Enhances Service Delivery for Shentel, Delivering Automation and Future-Ready Growth to Serve the Needs of the Rural Mid-Atlantic Region DGAP-News: CSG CSG Field Service Management Enhances Service Delivery for Shentel, Delivering Automation and Future-Ready Growth to Serve the Needs of the Rural Mid-Atlantic Region 22.07.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG forms Joint Venture in Bulgaria
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält fünften Auftrag für Erkundungsbohrung für Schweizer Nagra
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of 49% interest in Premium-grade Perth office tower
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21DGAP-News: CSG Systems International to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 4
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-News: CSG Supercharges Customer Engagement Solutions with Acquisition of Kitewheel
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DGAP-News: CSG and Analysys Mason Study Reveals Growth Opportunities and Potential Pitfalls Facing Communications Service Providers Post COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21DGAP-News: CSG Powers New, Innovative TV Experience with Leading Malaysian Telco
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten