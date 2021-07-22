checkAd

Charles River Associates (CRA) to Host Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 5

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that CRA will webcast its second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of CRA’s website at http://www.crai.com. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (877) 709-8155 or (201) 689-8881. Prior to the call, CRA will post the press release announcing its second-quarter 2021 financial results and supplemental financial information, including prepared CFO remarks, on the “Investor Relations” section of its website. An archived version of the webcast, press release, and financial information will be available on CRA’s website for one year.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.



CRA International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charles River Associates (CRA) to Host Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 5 Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that CRA will webcast its second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 5, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Charles River Associates (CRA) Establishes New Hydrogen Service Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten