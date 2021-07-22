Ladder Capital Corp to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) (“we,” “Ladder,” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2021 results on July 29, 2021 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 327-6837 domestic or (631) 891-4304 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021 through midnight Thursday, August 12, 2021. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 10015641. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will be available at the above website.