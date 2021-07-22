checkAd

Ladder Capital Corp to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) (“we,” “Ladder,” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2021 results on July 29, 2021 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 327-6837 domestic or (631) 891-4304 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021 through midnight Thursday, August 12, 2021. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 10015641. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.

Wertpapier


