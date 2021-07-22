Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

"Results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter benefitted from the carryover of orders that were delayed in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter due to the global pandemic and other factors discussed in the company’s recently announced fiscal year-end results. While we remain cautious about the near-term consequences related to the global pandemic and supply chain issues impacting most industries, we are starting fiscal 2022 off on a solid foundation with excellent order demand,” said Roland Kohl, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Net sales for the fiscal first quarter increased approximately 46 percent to $3.0 million from $2.1 million a year earlier. Net income for the same period was $333,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $223,000, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Gross profit for the 2022 fiscal first quarter was $930,000 compared with $520,000 in the same period a year ago, with gross profit as a percentage of sales approximately 31 percent compared with 25 percent a year ago, representing a six percent improvement on a year-over-year basis.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the 2022 fiscal first quarter decreased by $113,000 – benefiting from some of the management salary reductions. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 21 percent from 35 percent, despite an almost 46 percent increase in sales.

The company realized a small currency exchange loss of $7,000 in the quarter compared with an exchange loss of $20,000 in the same period last year, primarily due to a stronger RMB during the first two months of the fiscal 2022 first quarter.

Kohl highlighted the company’s solid financial position, with cash and cash equivalents of $ 7.7 million – exceeding combined short- and long-term liabilities by $2.2 million. At June 30, 2021, the company had working capital of $7.9 million.

Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was $10.1 million compared with $9.8 million as of March 31, 2021. The company’s current ratio at June 30, 2021 was 3.0 :1.

About Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of high-quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings’ administrative office is located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors discussed in the company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company’s annual reports on Form 20-F.

(Financial Tables Follow)

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,998 $ 2,057 Cost of sales 2,068 1,537 Gross profit 930 520 Selling, general and administrative expenses 617 730 Operating income/(loss) 313 (210 ) Non-operating income (expense): Exchange (loss), net (7 ) (20 ) Interest income Gain/(loss) on disposal of asset 1 - 4 1 Other income (expense) - 1 Total non-operating (expenses) income (6 ) (14 ) Net income/(loss) before income taxes 307 (224 ) Income taxes 33 - Net income/(loss) 340 (224 ) Less: net gain/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7 (1 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Highway Holdings Limited’s Shareholders $ 333 ($ 223 ) Net income/(loss) per share – Basic $ 0.08 ($ 0.06 ) Net income/(loss) per share – Diluted $ 0.08 ($ 0.06 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 4,019 3,910 Diluted 4,160 3,910

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,691 $ 7,757 Accounts receivable, net of doubtful accounts 1,752 973 Inventories 2,171 2,238 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 246 513 Total current assets 11,860 11,481 Property, plant and equipment, net 798 833 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,562 2,795 Long-term deposits 285 282 Long-term loan receivable 95 95 Investments in equity method investees - - Total assets 15,600 15,486 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 885 $ 653 Operating lease liabilities, current 822 821 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,249 2,347 Income tax payable 32 58 Dividend payable 5 85 Total current liabilities 3,993 3,964 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 929 1,142 Deferred income taxes 572 607 Total liabilities 5,494 5,713 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value - - Common shares, $0.01 par value 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 11,731 11,709 Accumulated deficit (1,708 ) (2,041 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 19 48 Non-controlling interest 24 17 Total shareholders' equity 10,106 9,773 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,600 $ 15,486

