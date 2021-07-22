checkAd

Inseego Unveils the Ultimate 5G Industrial Gateway

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), a leader in 5G device-to-cloud solutions, today introduced its Wavemaker PRO 2000e industrial gateway. Combining high-performance 5G with the most advanced 4G LTE capabilities, this solution delivers best-in-class throughput and reliability for industrial IoT and enterprise networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005327/en/

(C)2021. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. 5G industrial gateway S2000e.

“We designed the S2000e to provide the best possible 5G connection for any routing system or endpoint, with maximum speed, reliability and security,” said Inseego President Ashish Sharma. “It brings multi-gigabit performance to both on-premise and remote installations for industrial IoT networks, private networks, SD-WANs and other business networks.”

With enterprise-grade hardware features, cloud-based remote device management and advanced security capabilities, the S2000e is designed to ensure 24/7 business continuity and safeguard critical connections.

“The intersection of mobile, cloud and edge compute technology is driving a new era in 5G LAN innovation,” said Ozer Dondurmacıoğlu, VP of Marketing at Celona. “With its new S2000e gateway that supports advances such as concurrent 4G/5G carrier aggregation, Inseego is leading this charge delivering the high-performance connectivity, resilience and versatility that have become non-negotiable for enterprises actively building their own private cellular networks.”

In addition to supporting fixed installations, the S2000e is ideal for mobile installations, providing 5G/LTE and GPS for vehicular area networks. One great example is Shoreline Sightseeing, which operates the largest fleet of water taxis and tour boats in Chicago.

“The results we’ve seen on our vessels with the Wavemaker PRO S2000e have been outstanding,” said Ken Wagner, IT Manager for Shoreline Sightseeing. “We’re using these 5G gateways to provide WAN backhaul (cellular to ethernet) for the network routing systems on our boats, which connect our onboard POS systems and live streaming video feeds, and allow us to remotely retrieve video data from onboard DVRs. The speed and reliability we’re seeing from the S2000e is far better than any of the products we’ve used in the past.”

Wertpapier


