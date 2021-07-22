checkAd

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued before the market opens on July 29, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 2367177. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call’s completion. The telephone replay will be available through August 12, 2021 using dial-in numbers 855-859-2056 and 404-537-3406 for U.S. and International callers, respectively, and passcode 2367177. The webcast replay will be available for one year following the call’s completion on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

Medical Properties Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results. A press release with second …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:10 UhrDein Einkommen steigt nur leicht? Diese Dividendenaktien geben dir konsequent eine Erhöhung!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.07.21Diese Dividendenaktie hat mir gerade 25,06 Euro Dividende ausgeschüttet: Es dürfte mehr werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.07.215 % Dividendenrendite ist eine Rarität: Vor allem mit Qualität
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.07.21Waste Management, BB Biotech & Medical Properties: Idealer Mix für den Ruhestand
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.07.21Qualitätsaktien so günstig wie seit dem Dotcom-Crash nicht mehr? 2 Top-Aktien, die du kennen solltest
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.06.21Medical Properties & Etsy: 2 Top-Aktien, die stark in Wachstum investieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.06.21Jetzt geht’s schnell! Dividendenperle Medical Properties investiert weitere 900 Mio. US-Dollar!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.06.21Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten