checkAd

Phreesia Partners with Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) to Automate Delivery of its Screening Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Phreesia is pleased to partner with the developers of the Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) model to deliver their screening tool for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and negative social determinants of health (SDOH) to pediatric primary care providers across Phreesia’s network. This automated questionnaire will enhance pediatricians’ ability to provide high-quality, comprehensive care to their patients, and to promote the well-being of the children and families they serve.

The SEEK Parent Questionnaire-R (PQ-R) is one of seven validated tools on Phreesia’s patient intake platform that screen for SDOH—the conditions under which people live, learn, work and play that have a significant impact on their overall physical and mental health. Pediatricians can now use Phreesia to automate the administration and analysis of the evidence-based and cost-saving SEEK model to reveal and address problems such as parental depression or unhealthy substance use, thereby improving how families function and cope.

“We developed SEEK to help busy practices more efficiently identify problems families may face, in order to better support parents and promote children’s health, well-being, development and safety,” said Howard Dubowitz, MD, MS, FAAP, Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and lead developer of the SEEK model. “Phreesia greatly helps to implement SEEK, making it easy for parents and professionals to use the tool, and ultimately supporting better outcomes for children and families.”

Findings from two large federally funded studies analyzing SEEK indicated that child maltreatment incidents were significantly lower among families whose primary care providers had implemented the SEEK model.

“Phreesia is increasingly focused on equipping providers with the tools to more effectively and efficiently identify psychosocial issues, which we know can have long-term negative effects on a child’s health and their ability to grow into thriving, productive adults,” said Christina Suh, MD, MPH, a pediatrician and Phreesia’s Clinical Content Director. “The addition of the SEEK screening tool to our platform will help pediatricians who implement the SEEK model to better identify and address risk factors associated with child abuse and neglect.”

As part of Phreesia’s intake and clinical screening process, parents may complete the SEEK questionnaire privately on their mobile device or computer before their children’s well-child visit. Providers receive a summary of SEEK results before the visit, preparing them to directly address identified problems with families during their appointment—for example, connecting a parent struggling with substance abuse to a treatment program.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

About SEEK

The evidence-based Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) model was developed to enhance pediatric primary care to better address problems facing many families, thereby supporting parents and parenting, promoting children’s health, well-being, development and safety, and preventing child maltreatment. It is being implemented in 27 states, Sweden and Italy. More information is available at www.SEEKwellbeing.org

Phreesia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phreesia Partners with Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) to Automate Delivery of its Screening Tool Phreesia is pleased to partner with the developers of the Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) model to deliver their screening tool for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and negative social determinants of health (SDOH) to pediatric primary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Phreesia’s New Appointment Accelerator Transforms Medical Scheduling, Reducing Wait Times and Improving Patient Access
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten