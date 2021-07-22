Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced plans to report second quarter financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021, before market open.



The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.