Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced plans to report second quarter financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021, before market open.

The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was named among the 2020 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:
Elhan Webb, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
elhan.webb@rubiustx.com

Media: 
Marissa Hanify
Director, Corporate Communications
marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com

Dan Budwick
1AB
+1 (973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com





