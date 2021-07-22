El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Larry Roberts, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 212-231-2915. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 21995976. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 19, 2021.