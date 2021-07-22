Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.6 million or $1.22 per diluted share compared to $2.6 million or $0.92 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 36% for the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2020 while fully diluted earnings per share rose by 33%.



“Truxton’s second quarter 2021 performance was exceptional in many ways,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 33% from this quarter last year. Securities markets were strong, and many new families entrusted their wealth to the professionals at Truxton. Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, grew 18% from the end of June 2020. Our lenders continued to deepen relationships with families and businesses in our market. Nashville continues to experience very strong economic and population growth, and Truxton is a beneficiary. This quarter’s strong performance resulted in part from $254,000 in PPP loan fee recognition, which will continue to boost earnings as the remainder of these loans are forgiven over the next two quarters but is not expected to persist into next year.”