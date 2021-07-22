DAXOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NON-GOVERNMENT DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CONCORDANCE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today that it has signed a non-government distribution agreement with Concordance Healthcare Solutions, one of the largest independent healthcare distributors in the U.S. Daxor and Concordance will work together to provide Daxor’s BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) diagnostic blood test to healthcare facilities nationally, driving the use of blood volume measurement to help guide precise, individualized volume management in a wide variety of medical conditions including heart failure and critical care.



“Partnering with Concordance will accelerate Daxor's growing sales, allowing our technology to reach even more healthcare systems,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President. “Combining our sales and marketing efforts will facilitate awareness, adoption and integration of our much-needed and valuable test into standard of care, leading to better outcomes and improvement of the quality of life for patients.”