Branded Legacy, Inc. Experiences Growth With Distribution Partner

Increasing Demand for Products

Longwood, FL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces distribution partner California High Beverages placed its largest order to date.

Elev8 Hemp is working closely with distribution partner California High Beverages to get CBD Infused Iced Teas into the hands of customers quickly. The Company has seen growth from distribution partners throughout the pandemic. California High Beverages placed a purchase order of Elev8 Hemp CBD Infused Iced Teas six times larger than the previous order. The order will be split between three territories: California, Texas, and Illinois.

CEO of California High Beverages, Mike Dub states, “We anticipate putting Elev8 Hemp in at least 200 retail accounts by the end of the summer. We have already placed them coast to coast in about 50 accounts, and they have been well received with many reorders placed. We look forward working with Elev8 Hemp to further this brand’s presence across the USA!”

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Matthew Nichols states, “California High Beverages has been diligent in expanding their reach. We have been working close together to provide any help in growing their sales and product availability in retail outlets nationwide.”

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com
 Matthew Nichols, VP
(407)585-0840
info@brandedlegacy.com





