Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics announces positive Phase 2 results for eprenetapopt

STOCKHOLM SWEDEN – July 22, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has reported positive results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating its drug candidate eprenetapopt with azacitidine for post-transplant maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The relapse free survival at 1-year post-transplant was 58% and overall survival was 79%.

In 33 patients enrolled in the trial, the relapse free survival (RFS) at 1-year post-transplant was 58% and the median RFS was 12.1 months. The overall survival (OS) at 1-year post-transplant was 79%, with a median OS of 19.3 months. The post-transplant regimen of eprenetapopt and azacitidine was well tolerated among patients in the clinical trial.

Prior clinical trials evaluating post-transplant outcomes in TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients have reported a 1-year post-transplant RFS of ~30% and a median OS of ~5-8 months. 

“The exciting Phase 2 study results underpins the potential for post-transplant maintenance therapy with Aprea Therapeutics’ drug candidate eprenetapopt and azacitidine in these very difficult-to-treat MDS and AML patients,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO Viktor Drvota.

Aprea Therapeutics plans to discuss the data from this Phase 2 clinical trial with the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) in the second half of 2021 and expects to present data at a future scientific or medical conference.

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

