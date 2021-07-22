checkAd

Sugarmade Provides Shareholder Update Nug Avenue Operational Growth, Implementation of New Licenses, and Potential Expansion into Oregon Cannabis Delivery Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade,” “SGMD” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the vertically integrated cannabis marketplace based in California, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders on the Company’s growing Nug Avenue operations, as well as further strides toward verticalizing its model through the acquisition of California cannabis licenses and potentially establishing commercial operations in the cannabis delivery market outside of the state of California.

Nug Avenue. The Company established its initial Nug Avenue cannabis delivery operation in March 2021. Since that launch, Nug Avenue has grown substantially, picking up more than 10,000 new unique members as of the end of June, which significantly exceeded the Company’s internal expectations.

“We will have more details on Nug Avenue performance soon, but we wanted to report our strong progress and let our shareholders know that we are quickly establishing a brand presence in the Los Angeles cannabis delivery market at our first location, which should carry over to help in establishing rapid customer growth in new locations as we expand,” noted Jimmy Chan, Sugarmade CEO.

Commercializing New Licenses. The Company has officially opened an escrow account for the purpose of acquiring property to be used for the application of one of three new non-storefront California cannabis licenses the Company is in the process of acquiring, as discussed in its release dated June 10, 2021.

As noted in that release, the Company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to obtain three non-storefront California cannabis licenses from the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation, along with corresponding licenses from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, which collectively provide the licensing foundation for the opening of three (3) new Nug Avenue cannabis delivery hubs in the Los Angeles metro area.

The Company plans to acquire property to be used as a new delivery hub.

Oregon Expansion. The Company has also taken steps toward making an offer on licenses for the state of Oregon, which may or may not include a real estate purchase in the process. This is a step toward potentially establishing cannabis delivery operations in Oregon. The Oregon recreational cannabis market is one of the largest and fastest growing in the country, with total sales expected to top $1 billion this year.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sugarmade Provides Shareholder Update Nug Avenue Operational Growth, Implementation of New Licenses, and Potential Expansion into Oregon Cannabis Delivery Marketplace NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade,” “SGMD” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the vertically integrated cannabis marketplace based in California, is pleased to update …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board