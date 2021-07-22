Noodles & Company to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Lukach, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 9995345. The replay will be available until Tuesday, August 10, 2021.