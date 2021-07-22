checkAd

Corning Expands Corning Gorilla Glass Composite Products to Optimize Performance of Mobile Device Cameras

New product category enables unparalleled camera optics for smartphones by allowing 98% light capture, creating higher-quality images and videos while maintaining Gorilla Glass toughness

CORNING, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced a new category for its scratch-resistant and durable glass composite products, Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+. The application of this technology to mobile device cameras enables professional-grade image capture through a unique combination of advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability.

Since 2010, the number of photos taken globally has increased from 350 billion to a projected 1.4 trillion per year. And, consumers regularly cite mobile camera technology as one of the most important factors in their purchasing decisions.

For mobile device cameras to provide professional-grade image quality under all lighting conditions, it is critical to maximize the amount of ambient light captured and minimize all reflection within the camera systems.

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

Answering consumer demand for high-quality image and video capabilities, smartphone manufacturers have integrated advanced functionalities, such as telephoto, wide-angle lenses, and infrared sensors. To achieve this level of sophistication, the size and number of cameras on smartphones continue to grow, while the prominence of the lens surface area has increased notably – significantly driving the likelihood of scratches and damage through everyday use.

“We’ve engineered the ideal solution for camera lens covers,” said Amin. “By capturing 98% of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience.”

