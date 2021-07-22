RenovaCare Provides Update on Clinical Trial for the SkinGun and CellMist System for Wound Healing

Currently, CELLMIST 1, the clinical trial is activated and screening patients at its first burn center.

ROSELAND, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), developer of patented technologies for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, today provided an update on its clinical trial evaluating the safety and feasibility of the SkinGun and CellMist System to facilitate wound healing using skin cells obtained directly from the burn patient.

The Company plans to expand its clinical trial to up to four centers in the United States. One site is currently under active negotiation; another candidate site has voluntarily withdrawn from consideration; a fourth clinical site has decided to defer continued negotiations to a later date.

The CELLMIST 1 clinical study plans to enroll 14 human subjects between 18 and 65 years old that have partial-thickness, second-degree thermal burn wounds encompassing < 30% total body surface area. Each enrolled subject will be treated within seven days of the burn incident with their own skin cells isolated by the manual CellMist System and applied topically onto the burn wound(s) with the Electronic SkinGun spray device.

Seven follow-up visits over 12 months will evaluate the safety and recovery of each subject.

Further details of the CELLMIST 1 clinical study with the RenovaCare Electronic SkinGun spray device and CellMist System can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing new-generation autologous (self-donated) cell therapies for the regeneration of human tissues. The Company’s initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The Company’s flagship technology, the CellMist System, harvests a patient’s own stem cells from a small area of skin, generally around 1 square inch, and suspends them in the water based CellMist Solution. The suspension is then delicately sprayed onto the wound using the SkinGun deposition device, where it begins to grow new skin at the cellular level.

RenovaCare is currently developing its CellMist System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.