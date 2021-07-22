Ferroglobe Announces (A) Results of Offer to Exchange the 9⅜% Senior Notes Due 2022 for a Combination of New 9⅜% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 and Equity Fee and Consent Solicitation Relating to the 9⅜% Senior Notes Due 2022 and (B) Receipt of Offers to S

Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation



LONDON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (the “Parent”), Ferroglobe Finance Company, PLC (the “UK Issuer”) and Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“Globe” and, together with the UK Issuer, the “Issuers”) today announces the results of its previously-announced offer to qualifying noteholders to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of the 9⅜% Senior Notes due 2022 issued by the Parent and Globe (the “Old Notes”) for a total consideration per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes comprising (i) $1,000 aggregate principal amount of new 9⅜% senior secured notes due 2025 to be issued by the Issuers (the “New Notes”) plus (ii) a cash fee, which the Parent will, at the direction of the qualifying noteholders (which direction shall be deemed to be given by such qualifying noteholders participating in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation), apply as cash consideration for a subscription of new ordinary shares of the Parent, as set forth in the announcement made by the Parent on June 23, 2021, or in any other manner that the Ad Hoc Group (as defined below) may agree with the Parent.

According to information provided by GLAS Specialist Services Limited, the information agent for the Exchange Offer, as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2021, the Parent had received tenders from holders of $345,057,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes, representing approximately 98.588% of the total outstanding principal amount of the Old Notes.

Pursuant to the terms set forth in Offering and Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated June 23, 2021 (the “Offering and Consent Solicitation Memorandum”), eligible holders who validly tendered their Old Notes can no longer withdraw tendered Old Notes and revoke delivered Consents.

Accordingly, the Parent has received consents (the "Consents") sufficient to approve certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Old Notes Indenture") on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering and Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Proposed Amendments provide for the elimination of substantially all of the restrictive covenants, all of the reporting covenants and certain of the events of default in the Old Notes Indenture. The Proposed Amendments to the Old Notes will become effective upon execution of a supplemental indenture to the Old Notes Indenture (the “Supplemental Indenture”) which will be entered into promptly after the satisfaction or waiver of the Exchange Offer Conditions (as defined below). Any Old Notes not validly tendered pursuant to the Exchange Offer prior to the Expiration Date will remain outstanding and the holders will remain subject to the terms of the Old Notes Indenture as amended by the Supplemental Indenture.