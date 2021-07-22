Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viant Technology Inc . (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com .

About Viant

Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

