ATM Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, Closes Escrow on Dispensary Building in Clifton, AZ; Grand Opening Target Date Set for August 15th

Tucson, AZ, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Anything Technologies Media Inc. (OTC: EXMT), Subsidiary Sonoran Flower is pleased to announce that we have closed escrow for our dispensary building located in Clifton, Arizona. This will enable the company to have our dispensary, Infused Kitchen and cultivation in the same location.

We are the first retail building as you come into Clifton. Coming or going to Clifton you have to pass by our new building. The building is 12,000 square feet, 6,000 square feet on ground level with 17.5 foot ceiling, 6,000 square foot basement. This is all located on 2.2 acres. Future plans are for expansion with on site in-door cultivation, with processing facility and infused kitchen. On the additional acreage we plan to expand for more cultivation greenhouses.

“We are so happy to have been able to purchase our Clifton Facility for our Dispensary. This is the best location and building in Clifton for a dispensary,” states Lee Katterman, Sonoran Flower President. “This is one of the largest buildings in Clifton with plenty of room to grow. Wheels are in motion. We have our staff working day and night to finish it up and get it ready for approval and get our Authorization to operate. So fasten your seat belts, we are all in for an exciting ride.”

This news is in addition to the announcement that Sonoran Flower had also closed escrow on our 40,000 SF offsite grow facility and won the Arizona Dispensary License Lottery in April. This license gives the company a dispensary, indoor grow, offsite grow, and kitchen for production of a wide range of edibles. The company still has its 15,000 SF facility outside of Tucson.

Thank you for all the continued support. Stay tuned for more exciting news as we expand our facilities and operations.

About Sonoran Flower LLC. https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage. The company also owns a dispensary and cultivation license in Arizona and is working to open its dispensary during the summer of 2021.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367).

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

Follow us on Twitter @https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

and Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

acquisitions@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com





