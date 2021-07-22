checkAd

Quisitive Achieves Microsoft Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), today announced that it has received the Microsoft Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization.

The Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization is a prestigious status that is only granted to select Microsoft partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success driving Microsoft 365 adoption, ongoing usage, and organizational change. In order to be eligible, partners must meet a number of strict technical and change management certification requirements and provide detailed customer references that prove execution. This specialization allows partners to further differentiate their organizations, demonstrate their capabilities, and build stronger connections with customers.

The achievement validates the Company’s ability to deliver with excellence in Adoption and Change Management, a skill critical to ensuring that customers realize the greatest possible return on their investment in Quisitive services and Microsoft products. In practice, this includes ensuring technology adoption through behavioral change organization-wide, improving productivity with Microsoft tools already in place, promoting collaboration, and providing end-user training. By implementing principles of Change Management, Quisitive reduces implementation risk and increases total business value of the services they deliver.

“It is a pleasure to earn our third advanced specialization award, which further validates our position and credibility with Microsoft and differentiates our status relative to other Microsoft partners,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Our joint vision and goals of complementing technology with business consulting practices, like change management to ensure adoption happens, are what drive continued success in this relationship. Quisitive is a committed and dedicated Microsoft partner, and we look forward to synergistically working in tandem with their team on executing against our initiatives.”

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive. 

