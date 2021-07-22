Alico, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the market opens.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on August 5, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (866) 248-8441 in the United States and (323) 289-6576 from outside of the United States. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, August 19, 2021. Listeners in the United States can dial (844) 512-2921 and International listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 4457958.