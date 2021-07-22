Verizon Media bolsters identity consent management, partners with NAI, Osano

To date, Verizon Media is one of only five companies who have integrated with the NAI, which provides easy-to-use and effective privacy controls from a regulated and independent third-party dashboard. Together, Verizon Media and the NAI foster consumer privacy and preferences, and deliver increased control and transparency.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media today announced the integration of Verizon Media ConnectID with the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) ’s “Audience Matched Advertising Opt-Out” platform. The NAI is a non-profit organization dedicated to responsible data collection and use for digital advertising. The integration, enabling consumers to opt-out from Verizon Media ConnectID with just their email address, adds to Verizon Media’s own privacy and people-first controls for targeted advertising.

“Verizon Media is a leader in empowering consumer choice when it comes to digital advertising and privacy,” said Leigh Freund, NAI President and CEO. “By providing easy-to-use opt-out mechanisms, NAI member companies like Verizon Media are demonstrating their commitment to responsible data collection and use.”

Even before the partnership with the NAI, Verizon Media offered transparency on how consumer information is used across its ecosystem. The Verizon Media Privacy Dashboard manages privacy preferences, with opt-outs applied across all Verizon Media sites, services and apps, as well as all devices and channels. This people-first and privacy-powered design gives consumers granular control of their Verizon Media data. The dashboard respects consumer wishes on third-party publishers, as well, which is critical to maintain trust on the open web.

In addition to the NAI integration, Verizon Media has also partnered with consent management company Osano, making Osano its recommended consent management platform for advertisers and publishers collecting first-party data. Osano allows websites using it to capture and propagate users' consent (or opt-outs) in an efficient way for all ad tech partners.

“Consistent with our People-first principles, Verizon Media ConnectID is consent-based, delivering direct relevant advertising while maintaining a commitment to consumer choice and privacy,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Verizon Media. “These partnerships support the confidence advertisers and publishers have in our solution’s ability to align with consumer choices, putting privacy and their audiences' needs at the center.”

Verizon Media ConnectID enables advertisers to reach their audiences and provide people with relevant and useful connections with brands without the need for cookies. Based on differentiated and diverse data at scale, Verizon Media's Identity Graph is built on deterministic data from direct consumer relationships across a range of omnichannel, cross-screen touchpoints, like mobile app, search, owned and operated sites and apps, email and more. Verizon Media today reaches 148 million deterministic logged in users across 400 million unique devices, fueled by both direct consumer relationships and partnerships.

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and Engadget to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Gareth Jordan

gareth.jordan@verizonmedia.com

+44 7980 942883