checkAd

Loop Media Adds Three New Channels to its Ever-Growing Digital Out of Home Service For Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Glendale, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the addition of three new channels to its DOOH (digital out of home) offerings for its business clients.  The new channels are Bloomberg Quicktake, SNKR, and The Wiggles Channel.  The addition of these channels continues Loop’s focus on expanding, strengthening and diversifying its programming to meet the needs of an ever-widening array of out of home business customers.  

Bloomberg Quicktake is a global streaming and social video network for a new generation of leaders and professionals, covering the biggest stories across business, technology, climate, culture, politics, society and personal finance. Powered by the world’s largest newsroom of 2,700 journalists and analysts in 120 countries, Bloomberg Quicktake currently provides live shows and breaking news to deliver global insights throughout the day, along with documentary-style series on global trends. Bloomberg Quicktake is available now to all Loop business customers on the Loop Player.   

SNKR is a channel dedicated to the art, passion, and culture of sneakers.  Produced by SNKR Inc., a leading media brand representing global sneaker culture, the SNKR channel on Loop will feature such shows as The Art of Sneakers, Shoe Porn, and The Come Up, as well as covering major events in the sneaker world.  SNKR will be available to Loop’s business customers in August on the Loop Player.

The Wiggles Channel is Loop’s first program offering specifically for children.  This new partnership will give Loop’s customers access to one of the world’s most recognized and successful kids’ franchises.  The Wiggles is an Australian children’s TV show hosted by the music group of the same name.  For more than thirty years, The Wiggles have been seen by millions of kids around the world and have some of the most familiar children’s song titles including, “Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car,” “Hot Potato Hot Potato” and “Fruit Salad.”  The Wiggles family includes such beloved characters as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Capt. Feathersword, and Wags the Dog.  The Wiggles Channel will be available to Loop’s business customers in August on the Loop Player.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Media Adds Three New Channels to its Ever-Growing Digital Out of Home Service For Businesses Glendale, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board