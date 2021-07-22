Loop Media Adds Three New Channels to its Ever-Growing Digital Out of Home Service For Businesses

Glendale, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the addition of three new channels to its DOOH (digital out of home) offerings for its business clients. The new channels are Bloomberg Quicktake, SNKR, and The Wiggles Channel. The addition of these channels continues Loop’s focus on expanding, strengthening and diversifying its programming to meet the needs of an ever-widening array of out of home business customers.



Bloomberg Quicktake is a global streaming and social video network for a new generation of leaders and professionals, covering the biggest stories across business, technology, climate, culture, politics, society and personal finance. Powered by the world’s largest newsroom of 2,700 journalists and analysts in 120 countries, Bloomberg Quicktake currently provides live shows and breaking news to deliver global insights throughout the day, along with documentary-style series on global trends. Bloomberg Quicktake is available now to all Loop business customers on the Loop Player.

SNKR is a channel dedicated to the art, passion, and culture of sneakers. Produced by SNKR Inc., a leading media brand representing global sneaker culture, the SNKR channel on Loop will feature such shows as The Art of Sneakers, Shoe Porn, and The Come Up, as well as covering major events in the sneaker world. SNKR will be available to Loop’s business customers in August on the Loop Player.

The Wiggles Channel is Loop’s first program offering specifically for children. This new partnership will give Loop’s customers access to one of the world’s most recognized and successful kids’ franchises. The Wiggles is an Australian children’s TV show hosted by the music group of the same name. For more than thirty years, The Wiggles have been seen by millions of kids around the world and have some of the most familiar children’s song titles including, “Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car,” “Hot Potato Hot Potato” and “Fruit Salad.” The Wiggles family includes such beloved characters as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Capt. Feathersword, and Wags the Dog. The Wiggles Channel will be available to Loop’s business customers in August on the Loop Player.