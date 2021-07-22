checkAd

New Norwegian airline Flyr takes flight, with Nagarro as digital engineering partner

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:45   

- Nagarro jets Flyr from conceptualization to flight operations in less than ten months 

OSLO, Norway, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, and Norwegian start-up airline Flyr, reached a key milestone in creating a digital-first airline. The achievement is marked by the commencement of Flyr's flight operations, which began on June 30, 2021, less than half a year after Nagarro started the technical implementation and integration of Flyr's core IT systems.  

Amit Chawla, Global Business Unit Head for Travel & Logistics at Nagarro

Armed with strong airline and technology experience, Nagarro supported Flyr from ideation to production, providing a full range of consulting and engineering services. From airline business advisory to development and integration of the company's different IT systems and the subsequent deployment and management of the secured cloud environment, Nagarro has been a trusted partner for Flyr.  

New digital experience for easy and frictionless air travel 

In September 2020, Flyr teamed up with Nagarro to create a digital product that offers passengers a flexible, hassle-free booking and travel experience. Keeping to a strict time-to-market timeline and spanning delivery over five countries and eight virtual organizations, Nagarro helped Flyr go from conceptualization to flight operations in less than ten months. 

"We set a very ambitious goal for ourselves, in not only wanting to create a simpler, digital-first and data-driven airline operation but also in doing it in a very short timeframe. To be successful, we needed IT partners that are very knowledgeable, reliable, flexible, and with industry experience. Nagarro has proven to be all that and more. We can count not only on their consulting guidance, but also their ability to deliver those ideas implemented in technology," says Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid, CEO at Flyr. 

