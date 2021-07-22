checkAd

International Land Alliance Issues Shareholder Letter

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today issued a letter to shareholders from its President, Frank Ingrande.

Dear Shareholders,

It is a pleasure to address you as President of International Land Alliance, to which I was appointed alongside the Company’s investment in Rancho Costa Verde in May. Having been involved with real estate development and marketing in northern Baja California for the last two decades, I am closely aligned with ILA’s core mission of embracing technology to bring sustainable residential developments to the region.

When I co-founded Rancho Costa Verde in 2008, we set out to create a master planned community that could operate entirely on green energy solutions. While there were some challenges, personal sacrifices, and naysayers, we proved that developing a solar-powered, beachfront community of residences in Mexico was possible through hard work and persistence.

To date, we have sold 900 homesites and completed construction for 47 out of the 1,100 total residential homes planned for the community, with 18 homes currently under construction and 20 new homes in the planning stage. Buying demand is increasing at the property, both in terms of lot sales as well as lot owners building homes and relocating, while we have significantly reduced our advertising and marketing expenditures. We even have an incredible on-site boutique hotel where we offer our guests a preview into luxury Baja California living. I believe Rancho Costa Verde is the first of its kind and I am proud to see many people now call the community home, and I believe the learnings from the process will be invaluable for developments across the ILA portfolio.

My experience has afforded me a wealth of knowledge in ecological real estate development, green technology, green construction, marketing, sales and resident relations, all of which are my focus areas as President of ILA. My business partners at Rancho Costa Verde, Michael Cresci and Robert Rios, are also tenured in these areas and they will also be working closely with the ILA team on our exciting projects. Importantly, our vast collective network of California-based realtors will be instrumental for driving referrals and sales across the ILA properties.

