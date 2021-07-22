New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by top researchers at Harvard Medical School and King's College London has revealed that eating a plant-based diet rich in whole foods can help protect against COVID-19. And the staggering results from nearly 600,000 respondents indicate those on a 'high quality' healthy vegan diet were not only less likely to catch the virus, but less likely to be hospitalized from it. The global pandemic has clearly put health at the forefront of consumer's minds and in turn, the product offerings in supermarkets have continued to grow. This rising demand for healthy plant-based alternatives has also set the bar higher for companies within the space, causing companies like Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY) (OTCQB:VRYYF), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) and Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to launch new products and expand their retail distribution in an effort to gain a slice of the $4.2 billion plant-based food market.

Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) BREAKING NEWS: Else Nutrition Expands Reach through Rouses Markets - Else Nutrition continues to grow and expand into new markets as its revenues steadily climb. The company has announced a partnership with Rouses Markets, a locally sourced supermarket company in the American Southeast that promotes local farmers and healthy whole foods.

"Partnering with Rouses Markets is an exciting development for the Else brand", said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "In addition to our mutual commitment to support a healthier, more sustainable planet, this partnership significantly bolsters our presence in a region in which we've seen demand from parents seeking cleaner, whole food nutrition for their children," she added.

Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc. has been growing its presence both online and in retail stores across North America. The company's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers is now listed on 900+ retail outlets and currently in over 600 retail outlets such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Big-Y, Raley's, Natural Grocers, AFS, Haggen, Mother's Markets, and PCC. What's more, Else Nutrition's products can also be found online on Amazon.com, iHerb (US, Canada, and additional ~180 countries), Thrive Market, a leading US online platform with more than 500,000 subscribers, and the company's own e-commerce store, elsenutrition.com.