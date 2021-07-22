checkAd

CCG IQ’s ClaimCenter Add-On for Claims Estimating and Servicing Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 14:55  |  16   |   |   

CCG IQ, a leader in tech-enabled insurance services and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that CCG IQ’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

CCG IQ offers a suite of services to empower insurers to make more informed settlement decisions regarding specialty claims. CCG IQ’s HVAC Investigators (HVACi) and StrikeCheck provide nationwide onsite damage assessments and desktop pricing reviews for claims involving HVAC systems and electrically powered equipment, respectively, which enable adjusters to settle these complex specialty equipment claims more quickly and accurately. HVACi and StrikeCheck deliver data-driven reports that include a cause of loss and scope of damage determination, repair and replacement recommendation, and current market equipment availability and pricing. Desktop reviews confirm that replacement equipment is comparable, available, and meets the current market’s parts and labor pricing. The CCG IQ add-on for ClaimCenter enables users to efficiently assign claims to CCG IQ brands.

Insurers using CCG IQ’s ClaimCenter add-on can:

  • Easily submit claim assignments directly from ClaimCenter to HVACi and StrikeCheck for onsite assessments and desktop pricing reviews;
  • Save time through automatically pre-filled data pulled directly from the claim file; and
  • Securely access the claim status and the detailed, data-driven final report within Guidewire.

“At CCG IQ, we are, like Guidewire, fully committed to serving our P&C clients,” said Damon Stafford, chief executive officer, CCG IQ. “We are proud to provide our clients with objective and timely equipment assessments that bring adjusters clarity about how to accurately settle these claims. Our partnership with Guidewire on this add-on enables our shared clients to make the claim process more consistent and efficient, allowing them more time to focus on their policyholders.”

“We congratulate CCG IQ on the release of its add-on for specialty claims investigations,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Claims involving HVAC systems and electrically powered equipment can be very complex. CCG IQ’s specialists have in-depth knowledge of the equipment, which helps to ensure that adjusters can settle these claims as accurately and quickly as possible with confidence. With CCG IQ’s reports and its Guidewire add-on, our shared customers can experience faster cycle times and indemnity leakage prevention.”

About CCG IQ

Leveraging the crossroads of insurance expertise and technological innovation, CCG IQ empowers insurance carriers to make faster, smarter and better decisions. Our suite of services provide innovative solutions that enable timely claims settlements decisions. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, our network of experienced professionals provides best-in-class services nationwide. Technology enabled. People driven. That’s CCG IQ.

For more information about CCG IQ or its family of brands, please visit www.ccgiq.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:
@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CCG IQ’s ClaimCenter Add-On for Claims Estimating and Servicing Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace CCG IQ, a leader in tech-enabled insurance services and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that CCG IQ’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Gore Mutual Insurance Company Becomes First Canadian Insurer Using Guidewire Cloud to Deploy the Full InsuranceSuite
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Guidewire Software to Present at BofA Securities InsurTech Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Cloverleaf Analytics’ InsuranceNow Integration for Business Intelligence and Analytics Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten