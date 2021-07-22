CCG IQ’s ClaimCenter Add-On for Claims Estimating and Servicing Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

CCG IQ offers a suite of services to empower insurers to make more informed settlement decisions regarding specialty claims. CCG IQ’s HVAC Investigators (HVACi) and StrikeCheck provide nationwide onsite damage assessments and desktop pricing reviews for claims involving HVAC systems and electrically powered equipment, respectively, which enable adjusters to settle these complex specialty equipment claims more quickly and accurately. HVACi and StrikeCheck deliver data-driven reports that include a cause of loss and scope of damage determination, repair and replacement recommendation, and current market equipment availability and pricing. Desktop reviews confirm that replacement equipment is comparable, available, and meets the current market’s parts and labor pricing. The CCG IQ add-on for ClaimCenter enables users to efficiently assign claims to CCG IQ brands.

CCG IQ, a leader in tech-enabled insurance services and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that CCG IQ’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace .

Insurers using CCG IQ’s ClaimCenter add-on can:

Easily submit claim assignments directly from ClaimCenter to HVACi and StrikeCheck for onsite assessments and desktop pricing reviews;

Save time through automatically pre-filled data pulled directly from the claim file; and

Securely access the claim status and the detailed, data-driven final report within Guidewire.

“At CCG IQ, we are, like Guidewire, fully committed to serving our P&C clients,” said Damon Stafford, chief executive officer, CCG IQ. “We are proud to provide our clients with objective and timely equipment assessments that bring adjusters clarity about how to accurately settle these claims. Our partnership with Guidewire on this add-on enables our shared clients to make the claim process more consistent and efficient, allowing them more time to focus on their policyholders.”

“We congratulate CCG IQ on the release of its add-on for specialty claims investigations,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Claims involving HVAC systems and electrically powered equipment can be very complex. CCG IQ’s specialists have in-depth knowledge of the equipment, which helps to ensure that adjusters can settle these claims as accurately and quickly as possible with confidence. With CCG IQ’s reports and its Guidewire add-on, our shared customers can experience faster cycle times and indemnity leakage prevention.”

About CCG IQ

Leveraging the crossroads of insurance expertise and technological innovation, CCG IQ empowers insurance carriers to make faster, smarter and better decisions. Our suite of services provide innovative solutions that enable timely claims settlements decisions. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, our network of experienced professionals provides best-in-class services nationwide. Technology enabled. People driven. That’s CCG IQ.

For more information about CCG IQ or its family of brands, please visit www.ccgiq.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:

@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005196/en/