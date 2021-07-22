checkAd

Plant Veda expands product availability with new UNFI Canada distribution agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with UNFI Canada, a division of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), to have its creamer and lassi product lines carried through UNFI Canada’s distribution network, with an initial focus on Western Canada customers.

UNFI, based in the United States, is the largest publicly-traded North American grocery wholesale distributor, carrying more than 250,000 products across a network of 58 distribution centers. In June 2021, Plant Veda expanded its relationship with UNFI Canada through the UNFI UpNext Canada program, an incubator program specifically designed to help emerging brands and category disruptors successfully expand their business in both a thoughtful and manageable way. Today, UNFI Canada distributes to more than 5,000 grocery retailers. As a participant in the UNFI UpNext Canada program, Plant Veda will have access to the people and processes that are critical in positioning products for national distribution.

Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda, said, "I am extremely pleased with the expansion through the UpNext program. This relationship with UNFI Canada is very important to our growth today and our hopes of future national distribution expansion.”

The UNFI Canada relationship is a key milestone as the Company continues to build production capacity and support recent upgrades of Plant Veda’s new distribution center in Delta, BC.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com.

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.





Disclaimer

