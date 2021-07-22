Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/623

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for incorporating advanced features in vehicles to improve on-road safety of drivers and passengers. Automotive manufacturers across the globe are emphasizing on integrating improved safety features to make driving a safer experience. Leading automakers are deploying affective computing to incorporate smart car features to recognize human emotions. Through detection of facial emotion, smart cars are capable of sending alert signals to the driver in case the technology senses that they are feeling drowsy or confused. According to estimates by the US Department of Transportation, driving-related mistakes account for around 95% of life endangering road accidents.

Affective Computing Market Valuation to Reach USD 284.73 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Incorporating Advanced Features in Vehicles to Improve On-Road Safety of Drivers and Passengers is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be …



