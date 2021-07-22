Allied Corp Initiates Commercial CBD Shipments From Colombia Into Peru and Europe

The product destined for Peru will be used for medical patients who receive their medicine through distribution via physicians and pharmacies.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce that it has initiated its commercial shipments of cannabidiol (“CBD”) isolate from Colombia to both Peru (1kg) and Europe (15kgs). Both of these purchase agreements are intended to continue with monthly supply contracts.

The European shipment is going to a pharmaceutical company with offices in Perth, London and pharma operations in Slovenia. This company currently holds pipelines for medications and unique formulations, both proprietary and for third parties, all under GMP certified regulations and facilities. This includes the ability to create API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) of various phyto-cannabinoids alongside compounding to be used in pharmaceutical treatment and research. This company has developed a production pipeline of phyto-cannabinoid derived medications, with multiple products currently being prescribed to patients, and additional products in clinical development and testing.

Allied has demonstrated its supply chain of producing in Colombia and exporting wholesale CBD products into international markets. These shipments were produced from seed in Colombia at Allied’s commercial production site, approved for export by the Colombian ministries of Justice, Health and Agriculture and then transported to both Peru and Europe.

Allied’s supply chain goes from seed in Colombia to international markets around the world. With these successful transactions, Peru and Europe are now added to Allied’s off take markets.

“These early shipments are demonstrating the trade routes that will continue to roll into monthly supply contracts. In addition to this, establishing long term relationships with buyers in many markets around the world is key for Allied for when we expand our product offering. For example, if and when Colombia allows for the export of dried flower, Allied will already have the export partnerships in place to begin exporting flower to markets where it is legal to do so.” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.