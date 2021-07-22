GameSquare Closes Previously Announced $17 Million Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "bought deal" private placement offering (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), whereby the Underwriters purchased or arranged for substituted purchasers of 21,250,000 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $8.5 million.

Each Unit consists of one common share of GameSquare (a “Common Share”) and one half (1/2) of one purchase warrant of GameSquare (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share (the “Exercise Price”) for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to the Warrant Acceleration Right (as defined below). If, at any time following the closing of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is greater than $1.00 per Common Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date of such written notice and press release (the “Warrant Acceleration Right”).

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the concurrent closing of its non-brokered private placement whereby the Jones family and the Goff family subscribed for an additional $8.5 million of Units of GameSquare on the same terms as those in the Offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering").

The net proceeds of the Offering, along with the net proceeds of the Non-Brokered Offering, will be used to advance the business of GameSquare and for general working capital purposes.

In consideration for the services rendered by the Underwriters in connection with the Offering, the Company has (i) paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of Units under the brokered Offering, and (ii) issued an aggregate of 1,487,500 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), with each Broker Warrant exercisable into that number of Units at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months from the closing date.