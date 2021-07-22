checkAd

Tyrata Automated Tire Monitoring Safely Extends Bus Tire Life by 12%

GoDurham bus system saves $1,000 annually per vehicle with Tyrata's IntelliTread tire monitoring system

DURHAM, N.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyrata Inc. and the Durham City Transit Company (GoDurham) have completed an extensive study to measure the cost savings and benefits of using automated tire tread monitoring to manage tire maintenance for GoDurham's 60-bus public transit fleet. Results demonstrated a 12% efficiency improvement using automated monitoring, directly translating into fewer tires needing to be purchased.

In the study, Tyrata's IntelliTread Drive-Over System (DOS) was able to eliminate manual tire measurements entirely while also safely extending the life of the tires. Tire tread usage was increased from 9.9mm to 11.2mm, even with all tires being maintained well above the U.S. Department of Transportation's prescribed tire tread safety limits. Along with this efficiency improvement, GoDurham reduced tire requirements by 100 tires per year and eliminated the cost of manual inspection, resulting in estimated annual net savings of $60,000 for its 60-bus fleet with DOS. 

Tyrata's Drive-Over System (DOS), which resembles a speed bump, collects the tire tread depth every time a vehicle passes over it. By employing DOS, GoDurham was able to extend the life of the fleet's tires by an average of 1.3mm of tread wear, while maintaining stringent tread depth limits to ensure passenger safety.

"Tyrata's Drive-Over System has fundamentally transformed the way that we approach management of our tires," says Bob Losiniecki, Maintenance Director of Durham City Transit Company (GoDurham). "DOS has helped us significantly reduce tire expenses while maintaining absolute confidence in the safety of our tires."

"We were pleased to make such an impact on what was already a well-managed fleet," said Dave Koester, Tyrata VP of Engineering. "The savings from our IntelliTread system at GoDurham is extremely encouraging. We expect similar results from ongoing tests at other customer sites."

Tyrata is expanding production and is ready to install the IntelliTread Drive-Over System for fleet operations to help companies gain better control of tire maintenance, save money and improve sustainability. Companies wishing to deploy DOS in Europe may contact Tyrata at Tyrata.Europe@Tyrata.com. In Japan, organizations may contact Tyrata at Tyrata.Japan@Tyrata.com. For the USA and other global regions, contact Tyrata directly at info@Tyrata.com or +1-984-888-0413 for more information.

About Tyrata

Tyrata, Inc. is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire monitoring solutions for fleet managers, tire manufacturers and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTread technology monitors, tracks and predicts tire tread life, delivering direct measurements of tread depth in real time. Solid-state sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs, enhancing sustainability and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.tyrata.com.

