PharmaCyte Biotech Provides Update to Nasdaq Listing Efforts and Presents Scientific Publications Supporting Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kenneth L. Waggoner, commenting on the Company’s expected uplist to Nasdaq said, “As we head into the ninth day of a required 10 days of trading following a reverse stock split, we remain above the price requirement necessary to complete our list of criteria for the expected uplist. Our hope is that PharmaCyte will be trading on the highly respected platform and will become a Nasdaq listed company as early as next week.”

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCBD), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that three independent industry publications mention PharmaCyte and/or its past clinical trials and their contributions to prior and future work in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Waggoner continued, “With a number of recent well-respected scientific review publications supporting the approach that our technology uses as a promising treatment for pancreatic cancer, it is a validation, of sorts, of our approach and technology against the disease by independent scientists.”

Three recently published high profile international medical and scientific review articles have highlighted PharmaCyte’s pancreatic cancer treatment. The articles mention (i) the treatment’s use in clinical trials to develop a cellular microencapsulation technology to treat pancreatic cancer; (ii) the use of prodrugs in its treatment; and (iii) the treatment’s role in improving the pancreatic cancer treatment landscape.

First, the respected scientific journal, Drug Discovery Today, published an article by a Spanish academic group, known for their expertise in the field of cellular encapsulation titled, “Cell microencapsulation technologies for sustained drug delivery: Clinical trials and companies.” This publication stresses that the Cell-in-a-Box technology has been tested for years at the preclinical level as well as in two previously successful human clinical trials.

The authors summarize the results of the trials, essentially stating that microencapsulated cells that overexpressed cytochrome P450 2B1 (CYP2B1), which metabolizes the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide, transformed it into its active metabolites. These microencapsulated cells were implanted in 27 patients with pancreatic cancer. By placing the microencapsulated cells close to the area to be treated, a more focused therapy is obtained and, thus, better results are expected with lower doses of the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide.