Billabong Partners with Wrangler to Combine the Best of Denim and Swim

Billabong and Wrangler are pleased to announce the launch of their first-ever collaboration – the Billabong x Wrangler Collection – which celebrates the best of both brands and the exciting result achieved when you put a western spin on vintage surf. The Billabong x Wrangler Collection’s first installment launches today in anticipation of back-to-school season, with a second fall-inspired installment in September 2021.

For decades, both Billabong and Wrangler have been committed to making products you want to live in forever. The parallels between surf and western culture, along with the origin stories of the brands, make this unexpected partnership a perfect fit. Billabong founder Gordon Merchant’s favorite pair of Wrangler jeans influenced the fit for the first pair of Billabong boardshorts, which were created as a new offering at a time when boardshorts were stiff, abrasive and uncomfortable.

This collection — which is made with eco-conscious materials, including recycled P.E.T., organic cotton and hemp — is a nod to that origin story, while taking cues from the Wrangler brand’s own unique history and its deep connection to cowboy and rodeo culture.

“Whether you’re passionate about riding in the rodeo arena or riding a wave, a shared love for the outdoors can connect us all,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. “As we continue to offer new apparel through meaningful collaborations, it’s great to work with a brand like Billabong that aligns with our values and was inspired by our product from the very beginning. The result of our brands authentically coming together is a truly unique, sustainable collection that sits at the intersection of surf and western.”