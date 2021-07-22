One of the Most Beloved Holiday Traditions Returns This Fall – Christmas in New York Is Back!

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, is back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from November 5, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The Christmas Spectacular – seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933 – is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. The beloved show returns following a 2020 absence due to the pandemic, which marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled. Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/christmas .

“The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families – and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy – and there’s nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable.”

The Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance, talent and athleticism, as well as their unity both on and off the stage. The production features intricate choreography and show-stopping numbers that are both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences from around the world and given fans of all ages Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Spectacular production, the Rockettes continued to serve as a source of joy and inspiration this past year. In keeping with decades-long traditions, the celebrated dance troupe performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, and NBC aired an hour-long television special – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special – introducing millions of new fans to the iconic production. In addition, through weekly dance classes on Instagram Live, the Rockettes connected with fans across the globe to provide a creative, athletic outlet at home – an effort that was honored with both a Shorty Award for “Best Use of Instagram Live” and Time Out New York’s “Quar Wellness Award for best health offering.”