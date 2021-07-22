MTV Entertainment Studios taps The Surreal Life for Fall 2021 premiere on VH1

MTV Entertainment Studios today announced The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 this Fall, reimagined for new audiences 15 years later as the brand continues to harness its extensive library of IP. The iconic series notorious for legendary “celeb-reality,” returns with eight unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”