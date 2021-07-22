Trial Launches to Evaluate GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan Added to Cladribine Plus Low-Dose Cytarabine in AML Patients

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) announced today that clinicians have treated the first patient in a Phase 1b/2 study evaluating the company’s lead drug candidate, uproleselan, added to cladribine plus low dose cytarabine (LDAC) in patients with treated secondary AML (ts-AML). The investigator-sponsored trial is being led by Tapan Kadia, M.D., associate professor of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

According to Eric Feldman, M.D., GlycoMimetics’ Chief Medical Officer, “Patients with treated secondary AML have an extremely poor prognosis. Despite new drug approvals in the field, subgroups of patients with limited options still exist, especially those whose disease has progressed following treatment with a hypomethylating agent. Our previous preclinical and clinical research supports the potential for these patients to benefit from the addition of uproleselan. If the new study demonstrates that targeting E-selectin with uproleselan could help to overcome resistance to other therapies, this would be a significant achievement that underscores the broad potential of our drug candidate.”