Trial Launches to Evaluate GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan Added to Cladribine Plus Low-Dose Cytarabine in AML Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021   

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) announced today that clinicians have treated the first patient in a Phase 1b/2 study evaluating the company’s lead drug candidate, uproleselan, added to cladribine plus low dose cytarabine (LDAC) in patients with treated secondary AML (ts-AML). The investigator-sponsored trial is being led by Tapan Kadia, M.D., associate professor of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

According to Eric Feldman, M.D., GlycoMimetics’ Chief Medical Officer, “Patients with treated secondary AML have an extremely poor prognosis. Despite new drug approvals in the field, subgroups of patients with limited options still exist, especially those whose disease has progressed following treatment with a hypomethylating agent. Our previous preclinical and clinical research supports the potential for these patients to benefit from the addition of uproleselan. If the new study demonstrates that targeting E-selectin with uproleselan could help to overcome resistance to other therapies, this would be a significant achievement that underscores the broad potential of our drug candidate.”

About the Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial

The Phase 1b/2 single-arm trial is enrolling patients 18 years or older, with a diagnosis of ts-AML who have not received therapy for their AML. Considered a distinct high-risk subset of AML with an adverse prognosis, ts-AML is defined as AML arising from a previously treated antecedent myeloid neoplasm (myelodysplastic syndrome or myeloproliferative neoplasm). Clinicians plan to enroll approximately 25 patients in the trial.

GlycoMimetics is providing uproleselan for the investigator-sponsored trial. The study is designed to evaluate both the safety and tolerability of the combination therapy, as well as to identify a recommended Phase 2 dose of the uproleselan triple combination approach in patients with ts-AML. Among the trial’s secondary objectives are efficacy assessments including overall response rate, complete response, complete response without blood count recovery, and other measures. The rate of minimal residual disease negativity will also be evaluated by flow cytometry at response. Exploratory endpoints include examination of biomarkers of response and resistance and the correlation of the expression of E-selectin ligand-forming glycosylation genes of leukemic blasts with clinical outcome.

