checkAd

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces New In Vitro Data Supporting Brilacidin’s Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Potential Presented at the American Society of Virology’s Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

  • Brilacidin showed potent inhibition in multiple human cell lines and in different strains of alphaviruses and bunyaviruses, building on earlier antiviral work in coronaviruses
  • These data collectively support Brilacidin’s broad-spectrum antiviral potential, leveraging Brilacidin’s ability to disrupt viral integrity and block viral entry

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new Brilacidin antiviral data, based on research conducted by George Mason University (GMU)/National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases researchers, was presented yesterday, July 21, 2021, at the American Society of Virology’s 40th Annual Meeting (ASV 2021).

New antiviral data included Brilacidin’s inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in additional cell lines (Caco-2, primary lung fibroblasts), and Brilacidin’s inhibition of alphaviruses—Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus—and Rift Valley Fever Virus, a bunyavirus. A copy of the presentation is available for download (pdf) at the link below.

“Brilacidin continues to show a consistent ability in the laboratory to inhibit different contagious viruses, regardless of viral strain and in a cell type-independent manner,” said Aarthi Narayanan, PhD, Primary Investigator of Brilacidin at GMU. “Our scientific team looks forward to exploring Brilacidin further as we investigate the breadth of its antiviral profile.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic, with infections, hospitalizations and deaths once again spiking, is a stark reminder that the world is in need of effective broad-spectrum antiviral countermeasures that can be readily deployed to help mitigate viral outbreaks,” commented Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “Our Phase 2 Brilacidin clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients was fully enrolled. We remain eager to learn about Brilacidin’s treatment effect in COVID-19 patients, a possible gateway indication toward evaluating Brilacidin in other acutely infectious viral diseases, building on the type of promising pre-clinical data presented at ASV 2021 by GMU scientists.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces New In Vitro Data Supporting Brilacidin’s Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Potential Presented at the American Society of Virology’s Annual Meeting Brilacidin showed potent inhibition in multiple human cell lines and in different strains of alphaviruses and bunyaviruses, building on earlier antiviral work in coronavirusesThese data collectively support Brilacidin’s broad-spectrum antiviral …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board