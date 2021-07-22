Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces New In Vitro Data Supporting Brilacidin’s Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Potential Presented at the American Society of Virology’s Annual Meeting

New antiviral data included Brilacidin’s inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in additional cell lines (Caco-2, primary lung fibroblasts), and Brilacidin’s inhibition of alphaviruses—Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus—and Rift Valley Fever Virus, a bunyavirus. A copy of the presentation is available for download (pdf) at the link below.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new Brilacidin antiviral data, based on research conducted by George Mason University (GMU)/National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases researchers, was presented yesterday, July 21, 2021, at the American Society of Virology’s 40 th Annual Meeting (ASV 2021).

“Brilacidin, a Host Defense Protein/Peptide Mimetic, Shows Potential as a Broad Spectrum Inhibitor of Acutely Infectious Viruses” (ASV 2021 Annual Conference, Oral Presentation)

“Brilacidin continues to show a consistent ability in the laboratory to inhibit different contagious viruses, regardless of viral strain and in a cell type-independent manner,” said Aarthi Narayanan, PhD, Primary Investigator of Brilacidin at GMU. “Our scientific team looks forward to exploring Brilacidin further as we investigate the breadth of its antiviral profile.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic, with infections, hospitalizations and deaths once again spiking, is a stark reminder that the world is in need of effective broad-spectrum antiviral countermeasures that can be readily deployed to help mitigate viral outbreaks,” commented Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “Our Phase 2 Brilacidin clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients was fully enrolled. We remain eager to learn about Brilacidin’s treatment effect in COVID-19 patients, a possible gateway indication toward evaluating Brilacidin in other acutely infectious viral diseases, building on the type of promising pre-clinical data presented at ASV 2021 by GMU scientists.”