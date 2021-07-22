Draganfly to Complete Listing of its Common Shares on Nasdaq Under the Symbol “DPRO”

Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly”), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, announced today that it expects to complete a listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) in the United States under the ticker “DPRO”, subject to meeting the final listing requirements of the Nasdaq. Draganfly has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July ‎‎14, 2021 (the “Base Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed public offering of its common shares in the United States (the “Offering”). Trading of the Draganfly’s common shares is expected to commence on the Nasdaq subject to Draganfly satisfying the remaining conditions to list such shares on the Nasdaq.



The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus were filed in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. The Supplement and accompanying ‎Base Prospectus were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form ‎F-10, as it may be amended from time to time (the “Registration Statement”), in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ‎established between Canada and the United States. Draganfly intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with existing cash, for general corporate purposes, including to fund ongoing operations, to fund growth initiatives and/‎or for working capital requirements, including the continuing development and marketing of Draganfly’s core products, operational excellence initiatives, potential acquisitions and research and development.

‎ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as the sole book-running manager.

The Registration Statement relating to the common shares has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities ‎may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. The ‎Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Offering. The Supplement and the ‎accompanying Base Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Registration Statement containing the Supplement and the Base Prospectus may be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Supplement and ‎accompanying Base Prospectus may also be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and ‎accompanying Base Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference before making an investment decision.‎