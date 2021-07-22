Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Awarded Large-Scale Coal Ash Removal Contract by Dominion Energy

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company has been awarded the Chesterfield Coal Ash Removal contract at the Chesterfield Power Station in Virginia. Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, awarded this project to Saiia Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that specializes in industrial heavy civil construction for the power generation, aggregate mining, and pulp and paper sectors.



Legislation passed during the 2019 Virginia General Assembly requires Dominion Energy to remove all coal ash totaling approximately 15 million cubic yards at the Chesterfield Power Station. The coal ash must be recycled or placed in a lined landfill meeting federal coal ash residual (CCR) and Virginia CCR regulations. Saiia Construction has been tasked with the closure of the Upper and Lower Ash Ponds at Chesterfield. Work began this past May and is expected to take approximately 13 years to complete.