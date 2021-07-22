checkAd

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Releases Broad-Spectrum CBD-Infused Gummies

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds has released a brand new product to complement its extensive product line, broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD)-infused gummies.

HempMeds gummies are gluten-free, vegan, and come in three delicious flavors: lime, strawberry and orange. Each jar contains 1,200mg of CBD broken down into sixty 20mg pieces. These gummies contain a proprietary blend of hemp oil as well as natural fruit flavor ingredients.

“As the cannabis industry evolves, so do the buying habits of our consumers and we want to be able to meet all of their needs,” said HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde. “We have always prioritized the feedback of our customers and we feel that these gummies are the next best addition to our growing line of Triple Lab Tested hemp-derived CBD products.” 

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global CBD gummies market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% from 2021 to 2028.

“The popularity of CBD gummies has grown over the past year and doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” continued Elizalde. “We’ve crafted ours with the highest standards of safety and quality and instead of making them with CBD isolate like many of our competitors, we’ve made them with high-quality broad-spectrum CBD.”

To learn more about HempMeds or purchase these products, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About HempMeds
Founded in 2012, HempMeds was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands such as Real Scientific Hemp Oil. The Company operates in all 50 states and throughout Latin America in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and more. HempMeds is one of the only companies to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

