Todos Medical Receives New FDA Certificate of Free Sale for Tollovid Daily Including 3CL Protease Inhibitor Claim

  • New twice-a-day dosing regimen allows for daily immune system support
  • Company intends to create a monthly subscription model for this new product

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a new Certificate of Free Sale for Tollovid Daily, the newest member of the Company’s Tollovid dietary supplement product line.

The Certificate of Free Sale is for a twice-daily dosing regimen and, critically, a 3CL protease inhibitor claim. Each 60-pill bottle of Tollovid Daily can help support and maintain healthy immune function for 30 days. The Company intends to establish a monthly subscription model as part of its marketing launch campaign for Tollovid Daily immune system support. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are both 3CL protease inhibitor products developed under a joint venture with NLC Pharma.

“We are very excited with the new FDA Certificate of Free Sale for Tollovid Daily, the newest member of our Tollovid dietary supplement product line,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Given our strong belief that in today’s world 3CL protease inhibition is critical to supporting and maintaining healthy immune function, we are extremely pleased that the FDA viewed the in vitro data presented as sufficient to allow this claim. With the global market for immune support supplements expected to grow from $18 billion in 2020 to over $31 billion by 2028 according to Fortune Business Insights, we are confident that our Tollovid products are well positioned to tap into this lucrative, growing market opportunity. Going forward, we are focused on building our infrastructure for a planned US marketing launch of Tollovid Daily now that we have completed building our base www.MyTollovid.com e-commerce infrastructure. We are working on getting Tollovid approved for distribution on large e-commerce platforms that can fulfill rapidly for both individuals and resellers.”

