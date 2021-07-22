Todos Medical Receives New FDA Certificate of Free Sale for Tollovid Daily Including 3CL Protease Inhibitor Claim

New twice-a-day dosing regimen allows for daily immune system support

Company intends to create a monthly subscription model for this new product

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a new Certificate of Free Sale for Tollovid Daily, the newest member of the Company’s Tollovid dietary supplement product line.

The Certificate of Free Sale is for a twice-daily dosing regimen and, critically, a 3CL protease inhibitor claim. Each 60-pill bottle of Tollovid Daily can help support and maintain healthy immune function for 30 days. The Company intends to establish a monthly subscription model as part of its marketing launch campaign for Tollovid Daily immune system support. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are both 3CL protease inhibitor products developed under a joint venture with NLC Pharma.