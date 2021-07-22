checkAd

Carlotz Announces First Hub in the Silver State

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 15:03  |  17   |   |   

Company marks entry into Southwest with Las Vegas-area hub

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it will open its first hub in Nevada. The hub, located at 4701 West Sahara Avenue, in Las Vegas is expected to open by the end of the year.

“Las Vegas is a vibrant community filled with passionate car buyers and sellers,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “With nearly 30,000 square feet to serve our guests, this will be one of CarLotz’s largest hubs opening this year and we are confident our one-of-a-kind service, value and inventory will prove to be a winning combination for the people of Las Vegas and the surrounding area.”

CarLotz is on a mission to create the world’s best vehicle buying and selling experience for its guests. The company’s entry into Nevada and expansion into the Southwest is an important step towards making that goal a reality and will allow even more guests to experience the benefits that come with buying and selling through its unique consignment model. Those benefits include:

  • Every vehicle undergoes a 133-point inspection.
  • CarLotz Sales Coaches are non-commissioned, and CarLotz prices are haggle-free, so our only job is to make sure you leave happy with the vehicle you want.
  • Shop how you want: You can purchase a vehicle online and we will deliver it, or you can come in, work with our highly trained sales coaches in person and test-drive your next vehicle before you purchase it.
  • CarLotz offers financing options for everyone, and everyone has three days to exchange their purchase for whatever reason and a 30-day warranty.
  • We’ll buy your car, or you can consign through us, even if you aren’t in the market to make a purchase.

CarLotz continues its rapid expansion, providing its full omnichannel offerings to guests in California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington State as well as Colorado, Georgia, and Missouri (all three coming soon).

CarLotz is currently hiring for dozens of open positions including sales coaches, service techs, managers, and other roles at locations around the country. To learn more and apply, visit www.carlotz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com.

For additional information, visit carlotz.com

About CarLotz 

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience. 

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries
CarLotzPR@icrinc.com
leslie.griles@carlotz.com

Analyst Inquiries
CarLotzIR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bac826a-6dfb-4fbc ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carlotz Announces First Hub in the Silver State Company marks entry into Southwest with Las Vegas-area hubRICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it will open its first hub in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board